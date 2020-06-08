Menu
Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti networking systems range

Addition includes the UniFi range of more than 40 switches, access points, IP telephones, gateways and other devices

Rob O'Neill
Jason Langley (Ingram Micro)

Ingram Micro is adding New York-based Ubiquiti's network systems range to its New Zealand distribution portfolio.

The addition would provide reseller partners access to a wider range of network systems, including wireless networking solutions, with a focus on simplicity and high performance for homes, small businesses and enterprises, the distributor said.

Ingram Micro managing director Jason Langley said Ubiquiti had carved out a billion dollar niche in the competitive networking space by providing innovative solutions to common challenges.

The solutions can be installed rapidly, are easily configured and provide "outstanding" app- and cloud-based remote management, Langley said.

Among the solutions is UniFi, a range of more than 40 switches, access points, IP telephones, gateways, servers, surveillance cameras and intelligent LED lighting suitable for small to medium businesses.

Rangiora-based Go Wireless is listed as a distributor of the UniFi range in New Zealand since 2006 while Tauranga-based Airoma and Auckland-based Snapper Network Distributors are listed as local resellers.

With devices for indoor and outdoor networking, and up to 48 port switches, UniFi was modular for rapid and easy network extension and controlled via an app. 

Other product ranges from Ubiquiti include AmpliFi home mesh networking, AirFiber and AirMAX radio network solutions, and optical solutions for fibre networks, all of which can be managed through the company’s software-defined networking platform.

“As we’re a nation of small businesses, the UniFi range is likely to have broad appeal for organisations across New Zealand,” Langley said.

Ubiquiti's revenue for the twelve months ending March 31 was US$1.26 billion, up 9.67 per cent year-over-year.

The company held 6.8 per cent of the enterprise market, according to market analyst firm IDC.


Tags Ingram Microubiquity

