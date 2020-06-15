Menu
New-look GitLab 13.0 emphasises security

Collaboration and design management also get nods in latest upgrade to the integrated devops platform

Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Credit: Dreamstime

GitLab has released version 13.0 of its devops platform, which integrates tools for software development, deployment, and project management.

GitLab 13.0 adds a number of new security and collaboration capabilities, alongside combining the Git open source distributed version control system, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), and planning and collaboration tools.

Announced on May 22, the SAST (Static Application Security Testing) for .NET Framework is now included, while DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing) scans are offered for REST APIs. GitLab 13.0 also expands support for scanning offline environments. This is in addition to a 'Standalone Vulnerabilities' feature which rearchitects how vulnerabilities are managed.

Meanwhile, compliance management lets users automate the establishment of a compliance framework, adopt regulatory controls, and simplify auditing reporting. GitLab is also developing an initial security policy UI to simplify security guard rails.

In other features, design management has been moved to the core, to recognise users designing products as individual contributors. The operations dashboard has been made more customisable, allowing multiple variables. Security dashboards now are exportable for collaboration beyond GitLab users. Support for Kubernetes clusters will be added to the dashboard at some point in the future.

Delving deeper, Gitaly Clusters, to ensure that Git repository storage has a warm replica to take over in case of an outage, becomes generally available with GitLab 13.0. Also, a Value Stream Management capability helps identify bottlenecks and waste while Value Stream Analytics now supports customisation.

GitLab 13.0 is available at GitLab.com on a trial basis or for updating of existing installations.


