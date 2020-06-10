Nominations extended: Reseller News 2020 Women in ICT Awards

Channel set to celebrate achievements of talented female front runners in New Zealand

Credit: IDG

Nominations have been extended for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards, with submissions now set to close on Friday, June 19 at midnight.



For the fifth year running, Reseller News will celebrate the achievements of a talented crop of female front runners who have become influential figures in the local technology market.

Recognising female excellence across New Zealand, the Awards are set for Wednesday 11 November in Auckland, with the luncheon recognising the innovation, excellence and entrepreneurial spirit of Kiwi women in ICT.

Reflective of IDG’s continued dedication to the local market, the 2020 awards will honour standout individuals across seven categories, spanning Entrepreneur; Innovation; Rising Star; Shining Star; Community; Technical and Achievement.

Nominations will run until 19 June and can be submitted for a colleague, by an employee, employer, business partner or for yourself. Please note, only New Zealand-based individuals are eligible.

The 2020 WIICTA categories are:

Achievement:

The Achievement award recognises the candidate showing outstanding commitment to the ICT industry through continuous career development and professional achievements.

The candidate will have risen to a senior ICT role, earned a reputation as an esteemed thought-leader and recognised as a leader in the industry, and may also act as a role model/mentor to other aspiring female managers.

Rising Star:

The Rising Star award recognises the candidate with a commitment to continuous career advancement and a proven desire to reach the next level of professional development.

The candidate - who has been working in the ICT industry for less than eight years - is growing quickly in importance in the ICT field, demonstrating outstanding business acumen and professional integrity.

Shining Star:

The Shining Star award recognises candidates with 8 or more years in ICT. The successful candidate will have shown noted achievements in the ICT industry, demonstrated areas of success (either through promotion or successful project/company initiatives), and highlighted significant achievements.

Entrepreneur:

The Entrepreneur award recognises the candidate who has achieved outstanding results in the ICT industry; an enterprising individual who has achieved success through risk-taking and initiative, often shattering the status quo in business in order to set up new ventures, products or new services.

Innovation:

The Innovation award recognises the candidate who is a stand-out in delivering ‘big picture’ ideas and vision in the ICT industry, thereby responding to change and discovering unique and challenging business opportunities.

The candidate will show a proven track record of finding new and better ways of doing business, continually pushing the envelope in the ICT industry.

Technical:

The Technical award recognises the candidate who has excelled in the IT and engineering segment of the market, demonstrating a proven depth of knowledge and abilities.

Community:

The Community award recognises the candidate with exemplary service to the ICT sector, through philanthropic initiatives and efforts to foster a positive working environment for women in IT.

The goodwill ambassador will be actively making a difference in the IT community, working towards the advancement of women in ICT, and going above and beyond to give back to the community.

To submit nominations -- click here.