Konica Minolta partners with Brother to plug Kiwi distribution gap

Konica Minolta, left orphaned for distribution in New Zealand after Fuji Xerox bought CSG, has appointed Brother International as its new local A3 print and copy distributor.

Brother International will now distribute Konica Minolta’s range of multi-function A3 office equipment and associated document solutions to its reseller network and will provide full technical and service support for customers throughout New Zealand.

"The new relationship will provide the opportunity for loyal Konica Minolta customers to continue to use their world class technology, backed by Brother’s comprehensive service and support network," Brother announced this morning.

Formerly ASX-listed, CSG traded under the Konica Minolta brand until 2017 but was bought by rival Fuji Xerox in a A$140 million deal in February, effectively cutting off its major channel for distribution, sales and service.



Brother said it would also will expand its 24/7 NZ-based helpdesk and nationwide support network in the wake of the deal to provide full coverage for Konica Minolta products alongside its existing Brother service offering.

“Brother is already acknowledged as a leading printer brand in all the segments it operates in, however we see a great opportunity to expand Brother’s offering to include higher volume, A3-based products," said Brother NZ executive chairman Graham Walshe.

"With the recent changes in the New Zealand print market, we saw a large base of Konica Minolta customers who wanted choice in being able to continue to use the technology they know and love.

"Brother already has huge capability in distribution and technical support, so adding a high-quality brand like Konica Minolta into the range was a logical step."

Brother’s reseller partners across the country will also gain the ability to sell A3 technology, to diversify and grow their product portfolio and revenue bases, Walshe said.

For Konica Minolta, Brother represents a turnkey solution to maintain its commitment to the New Zealand market, Dr David Cooke, chairman and managing director of Konica Minolta Australia said.

“Konica Minolta has had a 40 year presence in New Zealand and has been very successful over these years building a remarkable customer base.

"We are delighted to announce this new relationship with Brother, who we recognise as being a leader in the New Zealand print market."