Menu
Chillisoft adds Imperva to its security portfolio

Chillisoft adds Imperva to its security portfolio

Auckland-based Chillisoft appointed sole distributor for US vendor in NZ

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Alex Teh (Chilllisoft)

Alex Teh (Chilllisoft)

Credit: Supplied

Specialist Kiwi distributor Chillisoft has added data security company Imperva to its stable of cybersecurity solutions. 

California-based Imperva provides data protection solutions in the enterprise, web application, bot protection, and content delivery network markets. 

"Due to recent global events like Covid-19, the race to online e-commerce business as a primary business tool has never been more important," said Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh. 

"The need to not only protect these web applications, but improve the user experience of online shopping and browsing, is now a critical part of every organisation’s security assessment.”

Imperva already had a significant local customer base, and a New Zealand point of presence providing application security, distributed denial of service attack and caching functionality. 

That made them an attractive vendor for government, mid-market, and enterprise customers, Teh said.

The systems empowered customers to manage critical risks, so they do not have to choose between innovation and data protection.

Imperva area vice-president Terry Durnin said the company was investing in a channel first strategy in New Zealand by actively seeking the right partnerships. 

Chillisoft will deliver a platform to build a strong channel community capable of assisting customers secure their digital journey, he added.

“As organisations continue and accelerate their digital journey, adopting secure coding practices, protecting digital web and API assets and cloud data are critical capabilities underpinning transformation. 

"Whilst COVID-19 may have shifted some priorities around, meeting compliance, regulatory, and security obligations has not changed.“

Imperva was named in Gartner Group's "magic quadrant" last September as a leader in web application firewalls for the sixth year running.

Auckland-based Chillisoft is the sole New Zealand distributor for the Imperva suite.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags distributordistributionchillisoftImpervasecurity

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 