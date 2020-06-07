Chillisoft adds Imperva to its security portfolio

Auckland-based Chillisoft appointed sole distributor for US vendor in NZ

Alex Teh (Chilllisoft) Credit: Supplied

Specialist Kiwi distributor Chillisoft has added data security company Imperva to its stable of cybersecurity solutions.

California-based Imperva provides data protection solutions in the enterprise, web application, bot protection, and content delivery network markets.

"Due to recent global events like Covid-19, the race to online e-commerce business as a primary business tool has never been more important," said Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh.

"The need to not only protect these web applications, but improve the user experience of online shopping and browsing, is now a critical part of every organisation’s security assessment.”

Imperva already had a significant local customer base, and a New Zealand point of presence providing application security, distributed denial of service attack and caching functionality.

That made them an attractive vendor for government, mid-market, and enterprise customers, Teh said.

The systems empowered customers to manage critical risks, so they do not have to choose between innovation and data protection.

Imperva area vice-president Terry Durnin said the company was investing in a channel first strategy in New Zealand by actively seeking the right partnerships.

Chillisoft will deliver a platform to build a strong channel community capable of assisting customers secure their digital journey, he added.

“As organisations continue and accelerate their digital journey, adopting secure coding practices, protecting digital web and API assets and cloud data are critical capabilities underpinning transformation.

"Whilst COVID-19 may have shifted some priorities around, meeting compliance, regulatory, and security obligations has not changed.“

Imperva was named in Gartner Group's "magic quadrant" last September as a leader in web application firewalls for the sixth year running.

Auckland-based Chillisoft is the sole New Zealand distributor for the Imperva suite.