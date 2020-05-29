ServiceNow shakes up partner programs to get set for the future of work

It is anticipated that the new programs and solutions will help enable the vendor's global partner ecosystem to grow and accelerate their customers’ digital transformation as they help companies adjust to the future of work

Digital workflow software vendor ServiceNow has introduced a raft of expansions to its partner programs and solutions, including a new partner marketplace, a new app framework and a new “success methodology” for partners to draw upon.

The new marketplace on offer by the vendor, dubbed ‘ServiceNow Partner Industry Solutions’, is designed to showcase partner solutions and address the industry-specific workflow and digital transformation needs of the company’s joint customers.

Inaugural partners for the marketplace include Accenture, Atos, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Ernst & Young (EY) and KPMG.

It is hoped that the marketplace will enable partners to drive differentiation, champion their industry expertise, and unlock new growth opportunities by engaging with ServiceNow’s customers across the globe.

The company has also introduced a new app monetisation framework aimed at helping partners to differentiate offerings and better showcase their specific areas of expertise and help drive customers to solutions built on the Now Platform.

The ‘Built on Now’ program, via its framework, is intended to help partners build, test, certify, distribute, and sell digital workflows for the Now Platform, at scale, through the ServiceNow Store, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and service provider (SP) channels.

The company said that partners can leverage the Built on Now designation to differentiate offerings and will be able to better showcase their specific areas of expertise and drive customers to solutions built on the platform.

Additionally, ServiceNow has implemented a new customer success methodology, ‘Now Value’, that pulls learnings from successful ServiceNow implementations to equip partners with the tools, best practices, and frameworks needed to enable business value for customers.

At the same time, ServiceNow is extending the enrolment deadline for its next generation Service Provider program to September 30, 2020 to support current and prospective partners as companies navigate the current industry climate.

According to ServiceNow, the “transformed” program benefits will be made available this northern summer to provide additional program enhancements, a world-class segmentation and coverage model, as well as new commercial term constructs that will help accelerate growth opportunities for service providers.

It is anticipated that the new programs and solutions, outlined at ServiceNow’s Global Partner Ecosystem Summit, will help enable its global partner ecosystem to grow and accelerate their customers’ digital transformation as they help companies adjust to the future of work.

“The way people work is changing and the way that companies engage customers is driving a new era of employee and customer experiences,” ServiceNow senior vice president of global alliances and channel David Parsons.

“Now more than ever, ServiceNow’s industry and workflow capabilities paired with partners’ industry experience can help customers of all sizes and across all industries make work, work better for people,” he added.



The new updates come as the vendor ramps up its artificial intelligence and analytics prowess in a concerted effort to broaden its base beyond its core market of IT service management.



A recent set of AI-related acquisitions was followed up in March, with the hiring of ServiceNow’s first chief AI officer and the official announcement of the “Orlando” release of its low-code platform for enterprise application development with new AI features for predictive analytics and automated workflows.

