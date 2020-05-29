Menu
Salesforce cuts forecasts as COVID-19 bites

Salesforce cuts forecasts as COVID-19 bites

The vendor has allowed clients to defer payments and provided its sales team one-time commissions

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Salesforce

Salesforce has cut its annual revenue and profit forecasts, as the cloud-based business software maker allowed clients to defer payments and provided its sales team one-time commissions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares fell 3 per cent in choppy extended trading as investors shrugged off a first-quarter revenue beat.

Most of the expenses were recorded in the first quarter, including US$140 million in sales commissions, CEO Marc Benioff said on an earnings call.

Benioff said organisations around the world are accelerating their plans for work-from-anywhere environment, helping Salesforce sign more deals.

"I've been on more sales calls with more CEOs in the last two months than at any time in my career," Benioff said.

The company has beefed up its cloud business through acquisitions - spending more than US$16 billion last year - to fend off growing competition from rivals such as Oracle Corp and German competitor SAP.

Salesforce now expects revenue of US$20 billion for its fiscal year ending in 2021, down from its prior forecast of a range of US$21 billion to US$21.1 billion.

It projected annual adjusted profit of between US$2.93 and US$2.95 per share, lower than its earlier estimate of between US$3.16 and US$3.18.

The forecast assumes that IT spending growth normalises next year, consistent with learnings from the Global Financial Crisis, CFO Mark Hawkins said.

Net revenue rose 30 per cent to US$4.87 billion in the first quarter ended April 30, slightly above the average analyst estimate of US$4.85 billion.

Excluding items, it earned 70 cents per share, in line with estimates.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags salesforceCOVID-19

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 