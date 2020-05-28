Menu
Gov't expects plan for safe travel with Australia in June

Gov't expects plan for safe travel with Australia in June

The two countries have been discussing the possibility of a travel bubble between them as both have slowed the spread of the novel coronavirus

Reuters Reuters (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand Prime Minister)

Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand Prime Minister)

Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed that a draft blueprint on safely starting travel between New Zealand and Australia will be presented to both governments in early June.

In good news for local channel players that have one foot on each side of the Tasman, the two countries have been discussing the possibility of a travel bubble between them as both have slowed the spread of the novel coronavirus to levels well below those in United States, Britain and some other European countries.

Ardern said she spoke to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday and there was enthusiasm for travel to resume on both sides.

"We are working to move on this as quickly as we can. We are both very keen on it ... across both sides of the ditch," Ardern said at a news conference.

"It won't be too long before we are ready," she said.

Over the past two weeks, experts from both countries, including government and airport officials, airlines and health specialists have been working on the plan to re-open their borders with each other.

"Our aim is to put forward a detailed set of recommendations that safely manage any health risks, while also allowing Kiwis and Australians to travel to each country without the need for a 14-day quarantine,” Scott Tasker, co-chair of the Trans-Tasman Safe Border Group, which is developing the plans, said in a statement.

New Zealand is the most popular outbound travel destination for Australians, with 1.5 million of them arriving from across the Tasman Sea in 2019.

Likewise, Australia is the most popular outbound travel destination for New Zealanders.

Ardern has been criticised in recent days for being too cautious. Her deputy, Winston Peters, said New Zealanders should be allowed to travel to Australia now.

Ardern brushed off the criticism as a difference of opinion and said her coalition government had a consensus on all its decisions.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 