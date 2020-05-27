Menu
EY repositions tech services business, names Chris Degenaar as lead

EY repositions tech services business, names Chris Degenaar as lead

Technology services will be repositioned as its 'third pillar'

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
EY's Chris Degenaar

EY's Chris Degenaar

Credit: EY

Consulting practice EY has appointed managing partner Chris Degenaar to lead its technology consulting services across Oceania, a move coinciding with the repositioning of its technology services business.

Degenaar takes the reins from Jeff Eberwein who will focus on bringing EY tech-enabled transformation initiatives to market and enhance the organisation’s collaboration with Microsoft.

EY is seeking to build its dominance as a key Microsoft and SAP service provider as well as strengthen its position in data and analytics, cyber and technology transformation.

“Technology Consulting will be elevated to one of the three pillars of EY Consulting service line, and together with People and Business Consulting will establish EY as the transformation leader,” EY Oceania Consulting service leader, Justin Greig said.

Degenaar maintains more than two decades of management consulting experience at EY, IBM and PwC, and has spent the past five years as one of the managing partners of its Data and Analytics practice in Asia-Pacific.

He will be focused on key technology strengths around data and analytics, cyber security, digital and emerging technology, technology solution delivery (including SAP solutions), and technology transformation for both large corporates and government clients.

EY is expected to roll out plans for the Technology Consulting practices across the globe in July 2020.

“We are bringing together almost a thousand highly skilled practitioners across Technology, Cyber and Data in Australia and New Zealand to create a truly leading capability that allows EY to provide Technology at speed for clients,” Degenaar said. 

Additionally, Degenaar said many organisations were already in the process of accelerating their digital transformation investments as they have either realised that current operations are not resilient, sustainable, efficient or optimised for change.

“This not only impacts their own business, but also their customers and we’re seeing a lot of focus being revised around cloud, and a ramp up of automation and artificial intelligence in business workflow and decision making,” Degenaar said.

“This will also flow into organisational reflections on the nature of the workplace as every business now knows that a connected workforce is not the same as a collaborative and engaged workforce.

“We will see more consideration given to the deployment of new technology on people, which is why we have developed solid experience in using collaboration tools.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftSAPEY

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 