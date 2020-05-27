Unisys NZ rode a technology sales lift in 2019

An increase in expenses and royalty payments to parent reduce bottom line gain.

Credit: Unisys

Unisys New Zealand has reported improved sales in New Zealand for the year to 31 December 2019, buoyed by improved technology sales.

Revenue grew to $60.3 million from $52.1 million during the period, with technology sales up from $5.6 million to $22.1 million.

Unisys' New Zealand revenue moves around a lot from year to year. It reported revenues of $72 million in 2016, dropping to $52 million in 2017.



While technology sales surged during the year, services revenue faltered, falling from $44.4 million to $36.6 million year on year.

Expenses were also up, from $44.9 million to $51.7 million as royalties paid to the local company's Netherlands-based parent lifted from $4.8 million to $12.4 million.

Net profit after tax for the year was $6.1 million, up from $5.2 million in 2018.

A note in the accounts references a commercially sensitive contingent claim after the ending of a services contract with a customer in 2019.

Unisys has been a major supplier to the Inland Revenue Department for decades, delivering the mainframe systems powering the department's heritage FIRST tax system, which dates back to the 1980s.

In 2014, the company was awarded an $87.3 million multi-year contract by IRD which was followed by another in June 2018 valued at between $80 million and $130 million.

However, those heritage and related systems are expected to be gone by 2021 by which time a new tax system is supposed to be fully commissioned.

In April, Unisys joined the government's Marketplace for cloud transition services, offering its CloudForte service package.

CloudForte services were designed to help organisations accelerate their cloud adoption, no matter where they are in the journey - from legacy migration to new cloud design and deployment for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.









