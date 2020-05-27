Menu
Google gets set to reopen offices from July

Google will also give each employee an allowance of US$1,000, or the equivalent value in their country, to expense necessary equipment and office furniture for continued remote work

Reuters Reuters (New Zealand Reseller News)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Credit: Reuters

Google plans to reopen buildings in more cities at roughly 10 per cent of their capacity, beginning July 6, and scale it up to 30 per cent in September, if conditions permit.

Google and its peer Facebook had allowed their employees to work from home in early March following tough government-mandated restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

Google said on Tuesday it would give each employee an allowance of US$1,000, or the equivalent value in their country, to expense necessary equipment and office furniture, as it expects most of them to largely work from home for the remainder of the year.

There are a limited number of employees whose roles are needed back in the office this year and they would return on a limited, rotating basis, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


Tags Google

