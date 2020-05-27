Menu
NZ mobile phone, PC and notebook sales forecast to plunge

New Zealand faces a more severe shipment decline than seen in global forecast

Trend towards notebooks only accelerated during lockdown, Gartner says.

Credit: Microsoft

Tech market analyst firm Gartner is forecasting a 14.6 per cent decline in New Zealand shipments of devices including PCs, tablets and mobile phones, in 2020.

Local shipments are expected to decline more sharply than in Gartner's global analysis, which forecast a decline of 13.6 per cent, with mobile phone sales particularly badly hit.

Traditional PCs, including desktops and notebooks, are forecast to decline by 9.8 per cent while shipments of premium ultramobiles are expected to decline by 4.5 per cent. 

Combined, that adds up to an 8.2 per cent decline for the total PC market year on year.

Adding in basic and utility ultramobile devices, shipments of which are expected to decline by 11.9 per cent, Gartner forecast the total computing device market would decline by 9.9 per cent.

The New Zealand mobile phone shipment forecast was the most dire, however, with shipments expected to decline by 18.7 per cent.

Gartner is forecasting steep declines in device shipments in NZCredit: Data supplied
The shift to working from home during the pandemic saved the PC market from collapse, Gartner said, and would accelerate the shift to notebooks from desk-based PCs.

Globally, consumers were expected to extend the life of their mobile phones, replacing them on average every 2.7 years, up from 2.5 in 2018.

Meanwhile, 5G phones are expected to contribute only 11 per cent of global mobile phone shipments in 2020.


