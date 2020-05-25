CodeBlue names HPE’s Cedric Edwards as new Auckland GM

Edwards comes to his new role roughly a month after it emerged that ​he had stepped down from his previous role at HPE

Cedric Edwards (CodeBlue) Credit: Christine Wong

IT services provider CodeBlue has taken on former Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) New Zealand director of channels, mid-market and small- and medium-sized business (SMB) Cedric Edwards as its new general manager in Auckland.

CodeBlue, a subsidiary of Fuji Xerox, has five offices across the country, including Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland. The company became a Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific business following the completion of the latter’s A$140 million deal to buy Melbourne-based print services company CSG.

That deal included CodeBlue, which was bought by CSG in 2015 for a sum reported to be up to A$15 million.

“CodeBlue is pleased to confirm the appointment of Cedric Edwards to the role of general manager at our Auckland branch," a spokesperson for the company told Reseller News.

"Cedric brings a wealth of experience having worked with CodeBlue during his time at HPE," the company stated in an update on one of its social media profiles.



A quote by Edwards featured in the post said: “Over the years I have been consistently impressed by the people and culture at CodeBlue as well as the focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for customers which is what enticed me to want to join the team.”

The new appointment sees Edwards replace former Fuji Xerox Australia alliance and services national manager Michael Crowhen, who has held the role of general manager at CodeBlue's Auckland branch since May last year.

"After over two years leading our branch team Michael Crowhen is transitioning to join the team in CodeBlue Australia," the spokesperson said. "We thank him for his service and are excited for his next chapter as part of the CodeBlue family.”

Edwards comes to his new role roughly a month after it emerged that he had stepped down from his previous role at HPE which he had held for more than five years. In that tole, Edwards managed HPE’s NZ channel business, including partner programs, enablement and certification.

Edwards spent several years with HPE before stepping into the role of director, channels, mid-market and SMB, holding various positions, including national channel manager and northern region sales director.

It is understood that the role left vacant by Edwards at HPE has not been filled and may, in fact, no longer exist within the company’s NZ business.

“The strong momentum with the channel in New Zealand will continue under the leadership of Colin Henderson, managing director for HPE New Zealand,” a spokesperson for the company told Reseller News in late March.

Just weeks after Edwards’ departure from HPE, the vendor announced a company-wide US$1 billion cost savings plan that will see it make changes to its product portfolio strategy, go-to-market configurations, supply chain structures and more.

On 21 May, along with its second quarter financials, HPE announced that its board of directors had approved a cost optimisation and prioritisation plan to prioritise investments and “realign” resources to areas of growth.

Specifically, the plan is aimed at focusing HPE’s investments and “realign” its workforce to areas of growth. This includes, according to HPE, “measures to simplify and evolve its product portfolio strategy, go-to-market configurations, supply chain structures, digital customer support model and marketing experiences, and real estate strategies”.

HPE said it expects that the plan will be implemented through to fiscal year 2022 and estimates it will include gross savings as a result of changes to the company’s workforce, real estate model and business process improvements of at least US$1 billion, compared to fiscal year 2019.