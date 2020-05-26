Announcing the Reseller News Hall of Fame COVID-19 mentorship series

Whether channel organisations are trying to work out how to weather revenue and cash flow fluctuations, maintain their supply chains, keep employees on the books or keep their pipeline full, the Reseller News Hall of Fame wants to help.

Reseller News Hall of Fame Credit: IDG

Reseller News Hall of Fame inductees are stepping up to lend a helping hand to the local channel industry as it navigates the ongoing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic in a series of virtual fireside chats and one-on-one mentoring sessions.

The industry leaders that make up the Reseller News Hall of Fame have banded together to offer advice, mentorship and guidance to partners and other channel organisations that may have been impacted by COVID-19 and its ongoing fallout.

Below are just some of the areas in which the Reseller News Hall of Fame mentorship group can assist:

Cash flow management

Strategy and tools for managing revenue shock

Supply chain management

Human resources

Business planning and continuity

Foreign exchange management

Reseller News is calling on channel organisations that may be doing it tough amid the ongoing disruptions, or perhaps those that are simply trying to make the best of less-than-ideal circumstances, to send us their questions.

Questions or concerns can be submitted either anonymously or with your name and organisation’s details HERE or sent to RN_Mentors@idg.co.nz.

These questions will be shared with the Hall of Fame mentors, who will endeavour to provide answers to the most pressing concerns of the local channel.

The top issues will be discussed in a series of virtual fireside chats with Hall of Fame inductees and moderated by Reseller News. These will be published on Reseller News and shared with the local channel.

Further, those businesses in the local channel that want to discuss their questions or concerns in further detail with Reseller News Hall of Fame members will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions with inductees.

Find out more here.

Disclaimer



Please note, the Reseller News Hall of Fame inductees are not financial advisors or legal experts and, as such, any advice provided by them on an individual basis or as a group should be considered general in nature and based on experience.



If specific professional advice is required, for example in relation to legal, financial or risk management matters, please seek a professional who is licensed or knowledgeable in that area.