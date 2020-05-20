Menu
Global tech sector hit hardest by cyber attacks

Followed by the government and finance industries

The global technology sector saw the highest proportions of cyber attacks during 2019, new research has found.

This is according to NTT’s 2020 Global Threat Intelligence Report, which saw the technology industry as the target of 25 per cent of all cyber attacks. This was followed by the government sector at 16 per cent and then finance at 15 per cent.

Mark Thomas, global head of threat intelligence at NTT, said the technology sector as a whole saw a 70 per cent rise in overall attack volume, while government sector attacks nearly doubled.

Application specific attacks were the most prevalent attack type, occurring in 33 per cent of cases, followed by web application at 22 per cent. Meanwhile, reconnaissance attacks and denial of service (DoS) and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks collectively were equally targeted 19 per cent of the time.

The most common malware family were vulnerability scanners, accounting for 21 per cent of malware detections globally.

The report also covered the exploitation of the coronavirus pandemic by cyber attackers from January to April.

NTT research claimed that websites hosting exploit kits and malware masquerading as official sources of COVID-19 information were being created at “an incredible rate” with some instances showing over 2,000 new sites worldwide per day. 

According to Matthew Gyde, president and CEO of NTT’s security division, the pandemic is the latest instance that cyber attackers "will always take advantage of any situation" and organisations have to be prepared.

“We are already seeing an increased number of ransomware attacks on healthcare organisations and we expect this to get worse before it gets better," Gyde said.

"Now more than ever, it’s critical to pay attention to the security that enables your business; making sure you are cyber-resilient and maximising the effectiveness of secure-by-design initiatives.”


Show Comments
 