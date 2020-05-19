TPT Group's IT Engine expands into Christchurch and Dunedin

Founder Mike Marr teases a "'moon shot" venture is to be revealed soon

Mike Marr (TPT Group) Credit: Supplied

ICT service provider IT Engine is expanding, opening an office in Christchurch in February and, after the change to level two COVID-19 restrictions last week, another in Dunedin.

The business already operated from offices in Auckland, Wellington, supported by wider parent company, TPT Group, which has a further 17 offices.



TPT Group bought the Wellington-based service provider and Microsoft partner in September 2018 and rolled the brand out across all of its IT services offerings.

The company delivers services covering modern workplace, cloud computing, hardware and cybersecurity to government, corporates and small and medium sized businesses.



“This is an opportunity for us to continue to deliver the great IT service our customers in Auckland and Wellington have come to expect," said TPT Group CEO Mike Marr.



Marr's company was founded as an electronic security company in 1999 and has rolled up ten other IT and security companies since then.

in 2018, it bought Sentinel Technology and IT Engine, creating a beachhead into the IT services market.

Marr said that greater diversity has given TPT Group extra capacity and flexibility to accommodate novel requirements of customers.

Synchronising the three main operating business strategies had been particularly beneficial in the latest crisis, giving it the ability to deliver customer solutions on short lead times.

Marr also hinted that one "moon shot" venture, led by TPT subsidiary ASG Technologies along with two major local corporations, was expected to be unveiled in the near future.

IT Engine was founded in 1997 and called Quay Corporate before being rebranded in 2012.

Group businesses include Advanced Security Group, IT Engine, Technology Leasing (NZ), Promessa Property Group, ASGSPL Limited, ASG Technologies, VigilAir, Asset Insight, and TPT Group Investment Fund.



