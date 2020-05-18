Menu
Fronde sells A/NZ Netsuite business to a revived OnlineOne

Fronde sells A/NZ Netsuite business to a revived OnlineOne

Fronde unravels a 2013 deal which saw it acquire trans-Tasman Netsuite specialist OnlineOne

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jason Delamore (Fronde)

Jason Delamore (Fronde)

Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based IT services company Fronde has sold its trans-Tasman Oracle NetSuite cloud ERP business back to the founders of OnlineOne.

Don McLean and Craig Traub sold their Australia-based OnlineOne business to Fronde in 2013 and then joined the company as senior employees. 

Fronde CEO Jason Delamore told Reseller News that, like many businesses, Fronde had been reviewing its portfolio to ensure it was focused on areas where it could have strong contracted revenue streams and customer relationships. 

"With the changes in the market place during, and post, COVID-19, Fronde had the opportunity to divest the NetSuite practice," Delamore said. 

"Don McLean and Craig Traub sold the practice to Fronde back in 2013, and were well placed to re-establish OnlineOne and provide a seamless transition for customers."

All current NetSuite customers will transfer to OnlineOne, which has employed the majority of Fronde’s NetSuite employees. The rest remain employed by Fronde.

The sale price was not disclosed.

Fronde said it remained extremely committed to the Australian market. 

"The business is focused on Google, Salesforce and AWS, plus others," Delamore said. "In the Australian market, the main focus is the Google portfolio. 

"We maintain a sales and consulting presence in Australia and delivery and support is unchanged."

The sale also aligned with Fronde’s strategy to refine and develop its partnerships, integration and managed services capabilities.

"Our vision on helping organisations be more productive remains unchanged - through professional services, global platforms and selected applications," Delamore said.

The transition was concluded on 8 May and Fronde said it was is confident OnlineOne would provide excellent service to its current NetSuite customers. 

Fronde said it had briefed all the affected customers and both companies would ensure customer support was seamless over this period.

“There will be no change for our NetSuite clients who will continue to enjoy their existing relationships with the same people," Don McLean, CEO OnlineOne, said. "We look forward to working with them well into the future.”

Meanwhile, 16-year Fronde executive James Valentine has departed Fronde to take up a digital CTO role with Fisher & Paykel Technologies.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags OracleGooglesalesforcenetsuiteAWSFronde

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 