Data specialist Talend expands in New Zealand

Simon Burgoyne (Talend) Credit: Supplied

Nasdaq-listed data integration and data integrity specialist Talend is expanding in New Zealand after hiring a new strategic account executive.

Talend hired Simon Burgoyne to fill that role to help the company to drive the NZ market, the company's presence and its brand nationally. Burgoyne reports to Steve Singer, A/NZ regional vice president.

The vendor is also hiring more staff in technical support and account management to help support local businesses and customers.

Talend will also harness the expertise and knowledge of its local systems integrators and partners, such as value-added reseller OSS Group, to further develop and support the company’s growth, including into key verticals such as the public sector and financial services.

Since 2016, OSS Group has been Talend's first partner in the New Zealand market.

"The combination of Talend's leading solutions for cloud or on-premise data integration, and OSS Group's expertise allowed us to sign customers across a broad range of industries like automotive, banking, insurance, education, airline, and telco,” said Ian Soffe, managing director at OSS Group.

According to the 2020 IDC FutureScape report, digital transformation spending in New Zealand will grow to over 55 per cent of all ICT investment from 45 per cent today by 2022.

The largest growth is projected in data intelligence and analytics as companies create information-based competitive advantages.

"Over the past few years, we've seen phenomenal growth in demand for our solutions in the New Zealand market," said Stu Garrow, Talend's senior vice president of sales and general manager, APAC.

"New Zealand organisations are now on an equal level with Australia in the adoption of digital transformation technologies. Talend is investing in the region and we look forward to working very closely with our local partners to help develop more opportunities."

Talend already claims a dozen local customers, including Harmoney, Watercare and Manukau Institute of Technology, which use its technologies to develop modern data architectures in the cloud or on-premises.

The chief technology officer of fin-tech Harmony, Andrew Bates, said the company was searching for a solution that could help it create a data-driven culture within the organisation.

"Prior to Talend, we had just been scratching the surface of what is possible," he said. "Now, the platform allows us to unlock much greater value from our data and will grow with us in the future.”

Talend's major product is Talend Data Fabric, a platform which includes a suite of apps to help ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available.

