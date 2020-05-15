Digital delivers for Michael Hill jewellery chain during trans-Tasman lockdown

Stores are now now progressively reopening after Michael Hill records online gains

With most of its stores shut over the last few weeks, the Michael Hill jewellery chain across A/NZ looked to boost its digital sales -- and it has not been disappointed.

The company reported a significant boost in sales from its digital business, with digital sales in the last three weeks outperforming the prior record digital week during Christmas 2019.

Over the seven week period of COVID-19 store closures, the 301-store business took the opportunity to deliver a number of key digital initiatives and developed new strategies to grow its digital business and meet customers’ evolving needs, the company told shareholders in an update morning.

In Australia it launched a virtual appointment service, where our customers could book a video appointment with sales staff.

"Customers can tailor their virtual appointment and select engagement, gifting or styling sessions," the update said.

"This service utilises the expertise of our sales professionals and brings a level of convenience to customers they are increasingly looking for."

The service is still being tested in Australia only, before expansion to other countries.

The chain also launched Michael Hill Connected, an online video hub that provides customers with the latest information on new product launches, expert advice, styling tips and gift guides.

It also delivered an interactive catalogue that links to product on the website for easy purchase and a chat service that allows customer service team members to respond to customer questions in the final stage of online purchases.

Shoppable Instagram was also introduced, delivering direct links from Instagram to the Michael Hill website for purchases.

A Michael Hill WeChat Mini store is also targeting new customers.

"In addition, our recently launched loyalty program Brilliance has seen memberships increased to over 100,000, with our loyalty revenue representing 42 per cent of total e-commerce revenue, its highest since launching Brilliance," the update said.

Nearly 100 Australian stores and 25 New Zealand stores will be operating from Saturday 16th May 2020, with the balance of Australian and New Zealand stores to progressively open over the coming month, the update said.

Plans were also under way to begin opening tranches of the retailer's Canadian stores from late May.



