Menu
Datto layoffs hit APAC amid global restructure

Datto layoffs hit APAC amid global restructure

Coronavirus pandemic sees Datto reduce employee numbers globally

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Datto's James Bergl

Datto's James Bergl

Credit: Datto

Datto has laid off employees across Australia and New Zealand as part of a coronavirus-spurred global restructure.

Multiple sources have confirmed with ARN that layoffs have been made in a move that will affect channel-facing roles, sales and technical staff.

A restructure will now hit operations in Asia Pacific, while globally Datto will reduce its headcount to that of six months previously. Datto stressed that locally the impact would be “minimal”. 

"As the economic consequences of the global pandemic continue to sink in, Datto made the difficult decision to reduce our number of employees,” global CEO Tim Weller said in a statement.

“Our hiring over the past six months anticipated a much higher rate of growth in 2020 than the managed service provider industry or Datto are now likely to see. Our actions mean rolling back our global team size to where it was six months ago.”

Weller, who took over leadership in January last year, added that Datto had “elevated” its account management and “will continue to support MSPs”.

US-founded Datto first launched in APAC in 2015 under the leadership of Sydney-based director of sales James Bergl. In 2015, Datto merged with Autotask, which saw the former acquired by Vista Equity Partners and radically expanded its MSP base.

As of last July, Datto counted 1,200 partners in Australia and New Zealand alone and had roughly 60 staff across the wider APAC region. In March this year, Bergl was promoted to regional vice president of sales APAC.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags apacJames BerglDatto

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 