VMware buys Kubernetes security platform Octarine

Credit: Vmware

VMware has revealed plans to acquire Kubernetes security platform startup Octarine.

The deal will see Octarine's solution embedded within Carbon Black Cloud as part of an effort to ramp up support for new security features for containerised applications running in Kubernetes, and to enable security capabilities as part of the existing IT and DevOps fabric.

VMware said building Octarine’s Kubernetes security platform into its own security portfolio represented a major opportunity to further mitigate risks through offering up full visibility into cloud-native environments, and the potential to move beyond static analysis and to maintain compliance.

It also said it would allow for the integration into the developer lifecycle to analyse and control application risks before they are deployed into production.

Additionally, the solution can run alongside service mesh frameworks such as Tanzu Service Mesh; and provide runtime monitoring and control of Kubernetes workloads across hybrid environments for threat detection and response. In turn, this will further reduce the need for additional sensors in the stack.

Octarine capabilities will also integrate and leverage the VMware Tanzu platform, including current investments in Service Mesh and Open Policy Agent, VMware said.

“Acquiring Octarine will enable us to further expand VMware’s intrinsic security strategy to containers and Kubernetes environments by embedding the Octarine technology into the VMware Carbon Black Cloud,” VMware general manager and senior vice president security business unit Patrick Morley, said.



“This, combined with native integrations with Tanzu, vSphere, NSX and VMware Cloud Foundation, will create what we believe is a unique and compelling solution for intrinsically securing workloads.

“And with the addition of our AppDefense capabilities merged into the platform, we can fundamentally transform how workloads are better secured," he added.



In other news, VMware has also launched a Security Operations Centre (SOC) alliance with vendors such as Splunk, IBM Security, Google Cloud’s Chronicle, Exabeam, and Sumo Logic, featuring integrations with the VMware Carbon Black Cloud to deliver key XDR capabilities and context into SIEM technologies.

The combined solutions will be able to take advantage of VMware’s Intrinsic Security framework and enable SOC teams to leverage the VMware fabric – doing away with many of the agents and appliances SOCs would normally deploy for visibility, prevention, detection, and response.

