UiPath NZ restructures, centralises partner management back to Australia

Andrew Phillips (UiPath) Credit: UiPath

Robotic process automation specialist UiPath has restructured its business, making local partner manager Craig Betts redundant in the process.

"We restructured the business to make it more efficient and we remain committed to growing our talent and investing in their training and development," said Andrew Phillips, managing director and vice president of A/NZ

Phillips said Betts had been an important part of the UiPath team in his role as New Zealand partner manager, and thanked him for his contribution towards the company’s growth in New Zealand.

"However, due solely to centralisation of partner management across A/NZ, we mutually agreed to part ways.

Phillips said UiPath was committed to the region and continued to grow its operations across the whole of A/NZ, with New Zealand being a strategically important market.

"Our business continues to grow with a healthy portfolio of customers in New Zealand including Southern Cross Health Society, University of Canterbury as well as Auckland Council, The University of Auckland, Foodstuffs North Island and so on," Phillips said.

"Our team in New Zealand spans two locations and we continue to invest in the region to build our capability and solutions and to grow our talent."

Known partners in New Zealand include Auckland-based Quanton and PwC, which last year won the UiPath Top Business Partner award at the company's UiPath Together Automation First event in Sydney.

PwC said the award acknowledges the partnering effort of the PwC New Zealand intelligent automation team to become the leading automation advisor in New Zealand.

UiPath also commented on how PwC has evolved the offering through reselling UiPath software and the establishment of a managed service to augment the traditional consulting model.

