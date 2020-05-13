Genetec lands in New Zealand with regional sales lead

Cameron Watton (Genetec) Credit: Supplied

Unified security vendor Genetec has appointed Cameron Watton as regional sales manager for New Zealand, its first full-timer in the country.

Watton will work with Genetec channel partners to drive new business and continue to expand Genetec's marketing penetration and revenue.

“Cameron has extensive experience and a strong network in the security market in New Zealand which makes him ideally suited to help accelerate our regional growth,” said George Moawad, Genetec country manager A/NZ.

“This newly created senior sales position aims to take our New Zealand sales efforts to the next level.”

Moawad said Genetec had been selling into New Zealand from Australia in the past but had no one in the country until now.

Distribution has been supplied though Hills to systems integrators and around a dozen partners in New Zealand with pre-sales delivered out of Australia.

With Watton's "boots on the ground", Genetec was aiming to build a team to manage the New Zealand market.

Moawad said partners in New Zealand liked to deal with New Zealanders and wanted a "face" of Genetec there.

"New Zealand is a focus country for us in the region," he said. "We had some partners in NZ already, but we want to double the number of partners under Cam's leadership and be able to extend the revenue across the whole region."

Prior to joining Genetec, Watton was the national projects manager at Optic Security Group overseeing the company’s entire project management team.

Before that, he spent six years at Fortlock Group, most recently as account director where he managed large accounts valuing up to $10 million.

"Genetec is experiencing rapid growth and I am looking forward to working with our channel partners and the A/NZ team to further expand the Genetec footprint," Watton said.



He aimed to not just double the number of partners locally but also to grow their capabilities and their understanding of the Genetec product.

As with many vendors, Covid-19 focused the mind, leading Genetec to shift training online as well as the company's keynote ConnectDX conference, with more than 8000 attendees, Moawad said.

Genetec also added new features to its platform, such as proximity reports on its access control system in order to run reports on contacts between people during the pandemic.

Moawad said Covid-19 was a "speed hump" but Genetec was 95 per cent operational across the globe within 12 hours. The other 5 per cent was logistics and that was sorted out in a couple of days.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics.

Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.