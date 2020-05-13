Tradewinds bolsters UC portfolio with Serenova and Lifesize

The combined portfolio will be opened up to more organisations in A/NZ

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds) Credit: Tradewinds

Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has boosted its contact centre and unified comms portfolio in A/NZ through inking a new deal with Serenova and Lifesize.

The new partnership will see the combined Serenova and Lifesize software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio open up to more organisations in the region in supplying enterprise-grade, cloud contact centre and video conferencing services.

This involves Serenova’s cloud contact centre solutions CxEngage along with Lifesize’s cloud-based video collaboration service.

Lifesize merged with Serenova in March with the addition of Serenova giving the combined company more than 10,000 customers globally. The combined company will be led by Lifesize founder and CEO Craig Malloy, expanding towards a joint portfolio throughout the year.

“Serenova and Lifesize are ideal additions to our contact centre and UCaaS [Unified Communications-as-a-service] portfolios,” said Tony Heywood, Tradewinds A/NZ regional vice president. “Expanding our breadth of offerings in those categories with market-leading communication solutions will further allow our agent partners to be purveyors of choice.”

Serenova and Lifesize Asia Pacific vice president of sales Rob Malkin said Tradewinds and the greater Telarus brand are globally known for implementing cloud and managed services.

“Their vibrant and effective agent community will be highly beneficial allies for us to partner with as we continue to deliver an exceptional solution and service experience to customers across Australia and New Zealand,” Malkin said.

Earlier this year, Lifesize inked a distribution deal with Tech Data in A/NZ, having earlier appointed former Commvault regional boss Malkin as its APAC lead.