VMware hires new regional distribution chief

Pradeepto Dey (VMware) Credit: VMware

VMware has appointed Pradeepto Dey as director of distribution across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), following five years spearheading partner efforts in India.

Set to relocate from India to Singapore once Covid-19 restrictions ease, Dey is primarily tasked with defining an effective distribution strategy in 2020 and beyond, aided by applying the learnings from the vendor’s recent supply chain review across the region.

In addition to driving sales and revenue growth through distribution, Dey will also hold responsibility for building a consolidated operating model spanning traditional distributors, cloud aggregators and SD-WAN specialists, alongside distributors of the recently acquired Carbon Black.

“What a critical role for VMware, especially during these times as we pivot to transforming our channel ecosystem with distribution at the heart of our strategy,” said Uma Thana Balasingam, vice president and channel chief of APJ at VMware. “We want someone from the field who can provide that wealth of experience across APJ.”

Drawing on more than 20 years of market experience, Dey started out at Tech Pacific - now Ingram Micro - before holding channel-facing roles at Red Hat, Microsoft and Intel.

“VMware is a different company to what it was a few years back and our partner landscape has also evolved, keeping in times with our changing and evolving portfolio,” Dey added. “Distribution partners are at the centre and core of this evolving partner landscape.

“More than distribution, I look at them as digital providers of the future - not only do they support our vast partner ecosystem but they also allow us into new markets, new licensing models, new solutions and subscription types. As digital providers of the future, they are the key for us.”

Dey's appointment follows a pausing of plans to overhaul distribution at local, regional and global levels for VMware. As revealed by Channel Asia, the technology giant has temporarily postponed the process in response to the pandemic to “minimise disruption and best support” customers and partners.

With distributors already notified of the decision, the move will no doubt be greeted with mixed emotions in the supply chain, as incumbents breathe a sigh of relief and challengers go back to the drawing board. The original decision was expected to be communicated during the first half of VMware's FY21 - which closes on 31 July 2020 - with no word yet on when the process will resume.

Meanwhile in February, VMware appointed Gabriel Breeman as senior director of Partner Business Sales across APJ, recruiting the channel executive from F5 Networks.

Based in Singapore, Breeman joined VMware following almost three years as vice president of Partner Sales and Alliances across Asia Pacific at F5 Networks. During his tenure, Breeman was tasked with expanding the vendor’s sales channels and alliance partner landscape.

The appointment came ahead of the launch of the VMware's new partner program on 29 February, billed as a complete overhaul of the vendor’s current channel framework.

Under the banner of Partner Connect, the new-look strategy is designed to allow partners to engage with the software giant in a way aligned to specific business models, rather than a generic form of engagement.

With flexibility in mind, the new program - unveiled during Partner Leadership Summit in 2019 - comprises of three tiers, spanning Partner, Advanced Partner and Principal Partner.

The program - which impacts more than 75,000 partners worldwide - also includes new master services competency, in addition to incentives around VMware Cloud on AWS and deeper ties with alliance vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise.