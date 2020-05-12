Revera/CCL 'on track' to regain IaaS security certification

Revera/CCL required to perform full audit of security at all three datacentres

Revera opened its $60 million Takanini datacentre in 2014. Credit: Supplied

Government infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) panelist Revera/CCL is likely to achieve recertification to the all-of-government IaaS panel on schedule by June, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has said.

Agencies using Revera’s IaaS services were notified by mass email on 8 August last year of the outcome of the company's re-certification security audit that found a number of failings.

DIA told Reseller News in January there were two components to Revera's IaaS offering that needed to be recertified: the physical security of one of its three datacentres and the infrastructure services provided from all of them.

Revera, which is owned by major telco Spark, was to be required to perform a full audit to support re-certification, once it completed risk remediation activities.

Last week, lead agency for digital DIA told Reseller News Revera was "on track with their timelines to achieve re-certification by June".

"Lead agency is expecting their independent audit report mid-May, for lead agency to then re-certify their IaaS offering (subject to the risk position being appropriate)," DIA said in a statement.

"To date all indications is that Revera will achieve all of government certification."

The story emerged after an update on digital health projects published by the Ministry of Health late last year reported that a Northern Region Datacentre (IaaS) project was running seven months late "due to delays in the Revera recertification".

The project was coded red on a green-amber-red "traffic-light" scale and its confidence rating described as "at risk".

Revera, now CCL, is one of three providers on the Department of Internal Affairs' (DIA) infrastructure as a service (IaaS) panel, the others being Datacom and IBM.

Spark bought CCL in 2015 and later merged it with its own Revera business before renaming the merged business CCL early last year.







