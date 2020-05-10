Google asks employees to take a day off to avoid burnout

Google said it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during signing ceremony committing Google to help expand information technology education at El Centro College in Dallas, Texas, U.S. October 3, 2019 Credit: Reuters

Google has asked employees to take a day off on May 22, to address work-from-home-related burnout during the coronavirus pandemic.



CEO Sundar Pichai announced the move in a memo to employees on late Thursday, which was first reported by CNBC.

Google said it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year.

Facebook Inc also said on Friday it would allow workers who are able to work remotely to do so until the end of 2020.

The virus, which has infected more than 3.9 million people globally so far, has forced strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work from home emerging as the new norm.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Paresh Dave; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)