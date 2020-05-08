AWS taps PwC talent as new APJ training head

Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has hired a new head of training and certification for Asia Pacific and Japan.

The global cloud giant has turned to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PWC) Andrew Sklar for the role, with the new appointee starting this month, according to an update on LinkedIn.



The Sydney-based Sklar comes to the role several months after former AWS director of training and certification in Asia Pacific and Japan Andrew Buckley parted ways with the company, taking on a global engineering operations director role with Google.



The new appointment also comes roughly five months after Stefan Jansen stepped down his role as head of training and certification in Australia and New Zealand, a job he moved into in 2018 after being AWS channel chief in A/NZ for three years.



Jansen now leads his own company, Software Combined, in Sydney.

Credit: AWS Stefan Jansen (formerly of AWS)



Meanwhile, Sklar has spent almost nine years with PwC in Sydney, joining as a cloud technology director and then rising to global lead for cloud transformation integrated solutions.

Before PwC, he spent three years at Google, first in the United States and then in Sydney as a principal account executive for the work business partner in Australia and New Zealand.

During that tenure, he oversaw defence, government and large commercial clients for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Before moving to Google, he spent time in the US technology industry while also serving as a reservist in the United States Air Force.

AWS and Sklar have been contacted for comment.

(Updated on 8 May to remove suggestions that the Sklar's new role sees him replace Jansen.)

