Menu
Independent radio-frequency exposure tests show NZ 5G well within safety limits

Independent radio-frequency exposure tests show NZ 5G well within safety limits

Tests covered current passive antennas, not beam forming antennas

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Radio-frequency exposure tests have revealed that cell sites in Auckland and Queenstown are operating well within safety limits and 5G only contributed a small increase on top of current services.

Exposures during a download speed tests in February and March were "well below" the limit allowed for the public in the New Zealand RF field exposure standard, and would continue to be so if all transmitters currently installed at the Vodafone site were to operate at their maximum power, a report from EMF Services commissioned by the Ministry of Health found.

The location with the highest level of exposures was equivalent to 4.7 per cent of the public limit in the standard, or twenty times lower. 

Most of this was due to Vodafone 2G, 3G and 4G transmitters and the rest, about one seventh of the total, due to 5G transmitters.

Measurements made during a downlaod speed test showed exposure from the 5G transmitters was typically no more than one tenth of the total exposure from the site.

"These results give a picture of exposures found with the current deployment of 5G technology," EMF Services report said

The cell sites were equipped with passive antennas, not beam-forming antennas that form more tightly focussed radio beams directed towards individual users. 

Therefore, results obtained in the future with beam-forming antennas could be different, the report said.

Measurements were made on a total of seven sectors at five different sites. All the sites also had 2G, 3G and 4G transmitters. 

"There was a direct line of sight to the antenna at all measurement locations, and measurements were made in directions very close to the main beam azimuths." 

The measurement probe was mounted on an insulated stand at a height of 1.5 metres above the ground.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags radiationradio frequency5Gtests

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 