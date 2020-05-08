Menu
DXC trains 8,000 A/NZ staff on multi-cloud

To train staff on multi-cloud platforms including AWS, Google, Microsoft and VMware

Seelan Nayagam (DXC)

Credit: DXC

DXC Technology is aiming to train and certify 8,000 of its Australian and New Zealand employees in multi-cloud platforms before the end of the year. 

The systems integration giant will train staff on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft and VMware in Australia and New Zealand, as well as another 2,000 people in Asia.

Dubbed the cloud guild training and enablement program, the scheme aims to give staff a “broad understanding” of cloud technologies, enabling them to partner with clients in the design, deployment and operation of applications on cloud platforms.

According to DXC, the program will be delivered by certified instructors, with employees accessing training in areas such as cloud architecture, security and operations.

“Now more than ever, technology is playing a critical part in how everyone works, and cloud in particular plays a critical role supporting this,” said Seelan Nayagam, managing director, DXC Technology.

“With a global skills shortage in cloud technologies, it is the perfect time for our employees to embrace this opportunity. We are equipping our people with the skills needed for the future so they can help our clients accelerate transformation and innovation during this crisis and beyond.”

According to a 2020 report by Hays, cloud engineers and architects are the most in-demand skills in Australia as organisations expand their focus on cloud computing and migrate from enterprise on-premise data centres to public cloud solutions.


