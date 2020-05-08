Menu
AWS launches new SaaS competency for partners

The competency includes two categories: design services, and builders

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new competency for partners involved in designing and building software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions on its platform.

The competency is targeted at customers building on AWS through a SaaS delivery-model, and aims to help them find a partner through AWS’ Partner Network (APN).

The AWS SaaS Competency includes two categories: design services, and builders. Those in the former category will have expertise in designing and implementing complex, cloud-native, SaaS solutions with AWS infrastructure, while the latter have experience building cloud-native SaaS applications via software development.

“APN Advanced and Premier Tier Consulting Partners in the new AWS SaaS Competency have all undergone a rigorous AWS validation process and evaluation of multiple customer references specific to SaaS on AWS. AWS Partner Solution Architects have validated their technical proficiency and architecture for previously completed customer use cases and thought leadership in SaaS,” AWS said in a blog post.

The cloud giant said that AWS customers building software and services on the AWS platform are increasingly transforming their approach to product development and are focused on delivering solutions on AWS through a SaaS delivery-model.

"These AWS customers require access to qualified APN Consulting Partners who can accelerate their ability to design, build, and launch a SaaS solution on AWS," the vendor said.

With the new competency, AWS hopes to solve this issue for AWS customers, with the program allowing customers to easily identify qualified APN Consulting Partners with deep expertise and experience in the designing and building of SaaS solutions on AWS.


