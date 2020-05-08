Lenovo talks up new server platform featuring AMD data center chips

Lenovo said that the newest server design would accommodate two AMD processor chips inside a single server

Lenovo has launched a new server platform capable of handling heavy computing tasks inside data centers using chips from Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)



Demand from cloud computing companies have boosted sales of server chips, helping the overall results of AMD and rival Intel Corp.

Lenovo, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, is also a major maker of servers that sit inside data centers and power online services such as gaming and video streaming.

Intel's Xeon chips have dominated the market for server chips, but AMD has been gaining ground since its re-entry into the business three years ago with rival EPYC processors that earned positive reviews.

Lenovo said that the newest server design would accommodate two AMD processor chips inside a single server, making the machines capable of handling more workload. Previously, Lenovo had only offered servers with one AMD chip.

