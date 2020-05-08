Menu
Splunk Cloud comes to Google Cloud

Platform to provide natively integrated log analysis and metrics for users

Splunk Cloud, the cloud-based implementation of Splunk’s logging and analysis services, will soon be made available on Google Cloud.

A joint announcement from Splunk and Google indicates that Splunk Cloud will be natively integrated with key components of Google Cloud’s management toolset, including Anthos, Google Cloud’s Kubernetes-based hybrid cloud application platform.

This is in addition to Google Cloud Security Command Centre, the centralised visualisation system for security-related resources in Google Cloud.

Splunk Cloud will support data collection from native cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The data Splunk Cloud will collect includes conventional generated events, logs, and performance metrics, but also billing data.

Also planned is Google Cloud integration with Splunk Phantom, Splunk’s security orchestration and automation system. Google Vault, G Suite, G Suite for Gmail, Safe Browsing and Big Query are all intended to work with Splunk Phantom in time.

Despite the presence of many open source alternatives, Splunk remains a popular choice for log analysis. The company has been beefing up the data analysis features of its platform with genuine machine learning features.

Right now Splunk Cloud is available on Google Cloud only to a limited subset of beta-test customers. No specific date has been offered for general availability yet. And while Splunk Cloud generally does not offer a free tier, a 15-day free trial version allows you to kick the tires on other cloud environments like AWS.


