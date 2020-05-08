Dell EMC launches new midrange storage

Credit: Dreamstime

Dell EMC has finally launched its new midrange storage device that will eventually unify and replace its legacy lines.

The new device, dubbed Dell PowerStore, aims to simplify Dell’s current storage array of its legacy Unity midrange line, the midrange SC family from Dell's acquisition of Compellent, and XtremIO, which a pre-Dell EMC bought in 2012.

Dell has already given its local Australian distributors, Dicker Data, Ingram Micro and Tech Data, the seed unit to prepare its launch to partners.

Explaining the concept behind PowerStore, Dell EMC’s global services leader in Australia and New Zealand, Adrian Ianessa, said: “We're seeing massive changes in the marketplace around the creation of data; the high volume of data, the diversity of data and the challenges that customers are facing. And in making sense of that, [we are] trying to simplify [customers] environment.

“So we want to provide a platform that will do that into the future. We'll work with customers in terms of where they are on their own journey; what they've got already, and when they need to upgrade.”

The device will be supported by Dell’s on-demand consumption service, which allows customers to consume and pay for IT solutions as they choose.

Dell had intended to launch the new midrange device in February this year, but delayed the launch to address customer feedback, according to CRN US, during the product’s beta program.

However, according to Ianessa, customer feedback has so far been “overwhelmingly positive” and the vendor just wanted to do a “robust job on [its] beta program”.

In order to help partners prepare to transition willing customers over to the new device, Ianessa claimed it has made a “lot of investment” in its native migration tools, which have been built into PowerStorage.

Ianessa added he believed the tools would reassure customers of minimal disruption and risks during any migration phases.

Meanwhile, in order to help cash-strapped partners invest in PowerStore during the economic turmoil of COVID-19 , partners will have their Dell EMC pro-deploy for enterprise fees waived until 31 July.

However, this will only apply to the first 450 worldwide orders of the PowerStore appliance.

This incentive will sit on top of Dell’s US$9-billion financing program, which aims to keep partners and customers on board during the pandemic.

The scheme includes a Payment Flexibility Program, provided via Dell Financial Services (DFS), comprising a zero per cent interest rates for all Dell Technologies server, storage and networking solutions, and up to a 180-day payment deferral.

It has also allowed partners to access 50 per cent of marketing development funds upfront to help bring both PowerStore and other Dell products to market.

Meanwhile, to get partners ready for the deployment process, Dell will hold virtual technical training and enablement sessions, with key storage partners receiving one-on-one teaching.