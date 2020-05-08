Bain returns to Microsoft NZ as enterprise leader

Cloud and business specialist rejoins his old firm

Brendan Bain (Microsoft) Credit: Supplied

Microsoft NZ has backfilled its enterprise director vacancy, appointing alumni Brendan Bain as a new senior executive filling the vacancy left by Vanessa Sorenson’s appointment as managing director.

Asia-Pacific cloud and business specialist Bain spent seven years at the company working with both partners and enterprise customers.

"I started working with cloud computing at Microsoft 15 years ago and I am really looking forward to rejoining the Microsoft team and supporting our enterprise customers, particularly in these challenging times," he said.

With a technology career spanning nearly three decades, Bain has significant experience in sales and business development across Asia Pacific for the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

“We’re very lucky to have someone of Brendan’s calibre join us, as someone who’s helped so many organisations achieve their full potential through digital transformation," said Sorenson, who became MD last month.

Bain left Microsoft in 2012 to join Juniper Networks. He then moved to AWS for three years before a similar stint at Google Cloud.