Red Hat plots CodeReady tools roadmap

Improvements to the suite of Kubernetes and cloud application development tools stretch from cloud-native development environments to CI/CD to GitOps

Red Hat has mapped out plans for its portfolio of CodeReady tools for cloud and Kubernetes development.

These include a release schedule for additions to CodeReady Workspaces, CodeReady Dependency Analytics, CodeReady Toolchain, Visual Studio Code and IntelliJ IDE support, and new Git-based application delivery or “GitOps” capabilities.

CodeReady Workspaces

CodeReady Workspaces is a Kubernetes-native rapid application development environment built on the Eclipse Che. Plans for the first half of 2020 include making CodeReady Workspaces available in OpenShift Dedicated v4.

The release will support the Firefox web browser and receive performance improvements and resource optimisations, along with installation diagnosis and troubleshooting tools.

For the second half of 2020, a CodeReady Workspaces will feature improved startup performance and new admin and team capabilities for the CLI. Post-2020, plans call for the integration of Workspaces with OpenShift Pipelines and OpenShift Serverless, team collaboration features, and shared language servers for improved resource utilisation.

CodeReady Dependency Analytics

CodeReady Dependency Analytics software enables developers to find open source vulnerabilities and licences directly from the CodeReady Workspaces IDE.

Capabilities for 1H 2020 include vulnerability analysis from the Visual Studio Code editor and CodeReady Workspaces and a plan to integrate with GitScure and the Red Hat Project Thoth for artificial intelligence

Later this year, plans call for a Tekton and Jenkins task template for vulnerability analysis, support for Snyk user registration, and a consistent experience of vulnerability analysis across different IDEs

For 2021 or possibly beyond, the roadmap calls for vulnerability analysis of private repos from air-gapped environments. Support for a bring-your-own-license model also is planned, for licensed users of vulnerability solutions

CodeReady Toolchain

CodeReady Toolchain is a suite of tools and services and support for devops, for building and deploying cloud-native applications on OpenShift.

For the first half of 2020, expectations call for enabling developers to plug in their Artifactory instance and collaborating on a single upstream toolchain project. This project would be delivered as CodeReady Toolchain on OpenShift

Adding OpenShift Serverless to the toolchain is planned for the second half of this year, along with support for installation of the toolchain in air-gapped environments

Next year, the toolchain is set to add devops analytics to enhance the deployment frequency

Visual Studio Code and IntelliJ IDE support

For desktop IDEs, plans call for the following:

For the first half of 2020, there will be OpenShift workflows based on the OpenShift odo developer-focused CLI, language support leveraged with more extension packs, expansion of JetBrains plug-ins, and the addition of Tekton Pipelines and Knative extensions

In the second half of this year, cluster-native development will be featured, along with new language supported by odo

Past this year, function-specific extensions are eyed, along with a singular story based on workflows and extensions

GitOps for application delivery

This involves enabling Git-based application delivery, including pipelines and deployment.

For 1H 2020, there will be developer previews of capabiliies to bootstap Git repos with odo and GitOps capabilities for Tekton CI/CD pipelines. A GitOps dashboard also is due to be previewed

Later in 2020, a developer preview is planned for multi-service application development with a GitOps model. Customer/market-driven capabilities also are eyed, both later this year and in 2021