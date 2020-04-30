Microsoft's Sarah Bowden to cross the ditch to direct digital sales

Sarah Bowden (Microsoft) Credit: Sarah Bowden

Microsoft New Zealand one commercial partner director Sarah Bowden is moving to a new role across the ditch.

Bowden, who has worked at Microsoft New Zealand for a decade, will become the digital sales director within Microsoft’s Australian business.



First joining the company as account manager, she rose to lead the subsidiary’s partner business in 2019.

Microsoft said she had been instrumental in establishing the business’s one commercial partner strategy, supporting more than 2500 technology companies to develop and sell in both local and international markets.

“The most exciting part of my role has been discovering amazing Kiwi businesses who are innovating with technology in ways I would never have dreamt of, and helping nurture them to succeed in ways they couldn’t have imagined either," Bowden said.

However, digital sales was an area that she was really interested in and she expected to continue to grow and become an engine for Microsoft as it transitioned to new ways of selling and connecting with customers.

"I’m looking forward to working in such an exciting space, developing new relationships and expanding my network.”

Microsoft New Zealand general manager Vanessa Sorenson acknowledged Bowden's significant impact on the business.

“Throughout her career with Microsoft, Sarah’s shown limitless energy, leadership and support to our customers and partners, as well as our team," she said.

"Just in the past five years, she’s helped so many small and medium businesses transform into digital organisations and see major growth, as well as becoming a champion of local innovation.”

Bowden will start her new role on 1 June and recruitment for a replacement was now underway.