Government's ICT Marketplace struck down by security bug

A review is under way after one authorised supplier found they could view others' information.

Credit: IDG

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has commissioned a review of its ICT Marketplace government procurement platform after being alerted to a security issue.

An authorised user inadvertently accessed a subset of information belonging to other suppliers, DIA said in a statement late yesterday.

The supplier notified officials and provided assurances that the information had not been used and had been deleted from its systems.

Upon discovery, the Marketplace portal platform, which provides service catalogues and other information to government buyers, was taken offline and an investigation launched, DIA said.

A review of data logs confirmed only one incident had occurred.



The Marketplace's front end website remains online. This manages supplier applications and is a separate technology platform to the catalogue portal.

Suppliers can, therefore, still submit applications for new services via the Marketplace website.



Apologies have been provided to affected suppliers and agencies have been informed.

"Government is still open for business and agencies will be able to purchase services through existing or new channels, or direct from suppliers as appropriate," the statement said.

"Both the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and DIA have identified alternative arrangements, which will allow procurement activity to continue."

The Marketplace, launched in 2018 with a cloud services catalogue, is an online procurement platform developed with the intention of making it easier, quicker and more cost-effective for government agencies and suppliers to work together.