Menu
Government's ICT Marketplace struck down by security bug

Government's ICT Marketplace struck down by security bug

A review is under way after one authorised supplier found they could view others' information.

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: IDG

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has commissioned a review of its ICT Marketplace government procurement platform after being alerted to a security issue.

An authorised user inadvertently accessed a subset of information belonging to other suppliers, DIA said in a statement late yesterday.

The supplier notified officials and provided assurances that the information had not been used and had been deleted from its systems.

Upon discovery, the Marketplace portal platform, which provides service catalogues and other information to government buyers, was taken offline and an investigation launched, DIA said.

A review of data logs confirmed only one incident had occurred.

The Marketplace's front end website remains online. This manages supplier applications and is a separate technology platform to the catalogue portal.  

Suppliers can, therefore, still submit applications for new services via the Marketplace website.

Apologies have been provided to affected suppliers and agencies have been informed.

"Government is still open for business and agencies will be able to purchase services through existing or new channels, or direct from suppliers as appropriate," the statement said. 

"Both the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and DIA have identified alternative arrangements, which will allow procurement activity to continue."

The Marketplace, launched in 2018 with a cloud services catalogue, is an online procurement platform developed with the intention of making it easier, quicker and more cost-effective for government agencies and suppliers to work together.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags governmentprocurementMarketplaceDepartment of Internal Affairs

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 