Department of Corrections pauses cloud drive as COVID-19 takes priority

Cloud First project expected to be revived and completed over the next month

The Department of Corrections, the largest central government employer, has paused its efforts to adopt cloud technologies due to COVID-19.

The department's annual report to the end of June 2019 revealed that it missed two out of five of its ICT performance measures.

It had aimed to lift the percentage of storage that was available or hosted within a public cloud to 10 per cent, but only achieved around one per cent by year end.

The department also aimed to keep the percentage of its ICT assets with a condition rating of poor below 21 per cent, however ended the year on 57 per cent.

The agency's annual report said while the percentage of data storage hosted within a public cloud was less than target, it expected this to increase with the move of data storage and data warehousing to all-of-government (AoG) Revera cloud services.

This was expected to occur by the end of December 2019.

As reported by Reseller News, Revera was also in the process of regaining its all-of-government cloud recertification after security concerns emerged last year.

"The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is managing the status of the recertification Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) of the government contractor working on the programme," Corrections said in its statement.

"Corrections continually works closely with DIA to assess any risk associated with any of the all of government service products that we purchase."



However, work on Corrections "Cloud First" programme has now been put on hold.

"While the Cloud First programme is important, Corrections does not believe it is essential to continue at this time," the department said in a statement.



"This work has been put on hold. When the COVID-19 alert reduces, we will continue our work on the programme and expect this to be completed during the next month."



On the state of the department's ICT assets, the annual report said the rating was assessed before the purchase/replacement of 2,100 new terminals.

"A revised assessment would decrease this percentage rating, although it would remain above the target (21 per cent).

"It is also intended to upgrade the software for the remaining terminals that are not being replaced. This will ensure the current grades-of-service are maintained."

Investments in new laptops to replace existing terminals and in iCloud services would further reduce the percentage of ICT assets rated as “poor”, the report said.

The department told Reseller News this week, it actively manages both its physical and digital asset infrastructure portfolio.

"For digital, this includes ongoing patching, upgrades and replacements of hardware and software. Over the last year, Corrections has upgraded large portions of its IT desktop, Oracle-based line of business applications, network security and mobile technology infrastructure."

Last November, Corrections went to market to upgrade its BizTalk 2010, SQL Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 infrastructure which were at the point of end of support.

The upgrade also required a move to the latest version of Microsoft’s server 2016 platform; which was not supported for the current BizTalk 2010 installation which would interrupt interface operations.

The $400,000 contract for the upgrade was awarded to Auckland-based Adaptiv Integration in March.