German giant swoops in to buy Auckland-based RAMM Software

By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Graeme Norman (Thinkproject)

Credit: Supplied

German construction and engineering software provider Thinkproject has bought the leading New Zealand asset management and operations software provider, Auckland-based RAMM Software.

Thinkproject said the acquisition of RAMM would allow it to better serve infrastructure clients and expand the provision of the group's portfolio into the Asia Pacific region.

No sales price was disclosed.

Founded in 1991, RAMM Software delivers asset, work, and field management cloud software to local governments, national authorities, consultants, and contractors throughout AustraliaNew Zealand, and Fiji.

It opened an office in Hong Kong in 2018.

RAMM's architecture allows that to be expanded from the road maintenance and operations industries into other asset types in the near future. 

RAMM serves the NZ Transport Agency, every local government council in New Zealand and all of their road maintenance suppliers as well as over 120 local governments in Australia as well as the Fiji Roads Authority.

Thinkproject already services clients in over 50 countries around the world. 

Thinkproject CEO Gareth Burton said the addition of the 40-strong RAMM team would bring even more industry and platform knowledge to its teams.

RAMM Software's general manager, Graeme Norman, will continue with the company in the role of Thinkproject regional manager for Australia and New Zealand

Norman said being brought into the Thinkproject fold was exciting because it would allow the Australasian team to continue developing the RAMM suite while also being able to leverage Thinkproject's suite of integrated SaaS solutions to meet the needs of existing and new clients.

Thinkproject is based in Munich and has 2500 customers, more than 150,000 users, in over 50 countries. It employs over 400.


