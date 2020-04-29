Menu
IBM's local sales decline but profits lift in 2019 financial year

IBM's local sales decline but profits lift in 2019 financial year

Cognitive solution sales increase during 2019

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

IBM reported a mixed 2019 financial year in New Zealand with sales down but profits up.

Profit before income tax was $27.5 million for the year ended 31 December 2019, up from $16.6 million in 2018.

However, IBM New Zealand recorded operating revenue of $257.9 million, down $18.1 million from the $276 million reported in 2018.

Sales of cognitive solutions starred during 2019, with the segment recording $83.5 million in revenue, up from $76.9 million in 2018 (see segment table below).

All other segments apart from intercompany sales and services declined in terms of sales.

Employee expenses fell from $60.7 million to $56.9 million.

During the year, IBM divested US$1.8 billion of its legacy product portfolio, including collaboration, commerce, digital experience, AppScan and BigFix solutions, to HCL. 

The New Zealand accounts valued the local portion of that sale at just over $1.2 million.

IBM New Zealand paid a final dividend of $45 million to its parent, Australia-based IBM A/NZ Holdings, down from $130 million in 2018.

IBM said it saw gains in software sales in 2019 and continues to invest in the strategic priority areas of cloud, AI and security. 

"These investments helped organisations across New Zealand to create innovative, secure business solutions and advance their digital strategies, a contribution recently recognised by the NZ Hi Tech Awards," the company said in a statement.

In 2019, IBM also made significant investments in local skills, launching the P-TECH (Pathways to Technology) education program.

P-TECH is an in-school education and workforce development initiative which prepares students for jobs of the future, while also addressing New Zealand’s skills shortages.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags IBMHCL

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 