CloudFlare's David Weinstein tapped to lead DriveLock channel

CloudFlare’s David Weinstein tapped to lead DriveLock channel

German vendor appoints new channel sales manager for Australia and New Zealand

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
DriveLock

DriveLock

Credit: DriveLock

German cyber security vendor DriveLock has ramped up its local channel play by bringing on board former CloudFlare talent David Weinstein.

The endpoint protection provider has appointed Weinstein to the role of channel sales manager for Australia and New Zealand, tasking him with growing its partner-led services.

He will be based in Sydney and work with DriveLock’s security-focused resellers, MSPs, and MSSPs in A/NZ. 

Most recently Weinstein spent 20 years in partner-based roles in both Australia and South Africa, and spent two years as Australia channel manager for SMX.  

In the last 15 years, he has held channel-facing roles with global vendors such as CheckPoint, Juniper Networks and Dell EMC. 

“I thrive off of the opportunity to work for industry-leading technology companies and am excited to join DriveLock during this pivotal moment in the global economy and securing our approach to working from home. This will bring new security risks to organisations across the globe,” Weinstein said.

"I am passionate about building relationships and developing channel go-to-market strategies by aligning channel systems to deliver unprecedented value to partners and customers.”

The vendor is now on the look-out for security partners working across on-premises, cloud, and in managed services.

"We are happy to have someone with David's experience and expertise on board the DriveLock team to push our channel growth in A/NZ,” said DriveLock’s Ralf Hart, VP of global sales.

“At this point, we need to successfully manoeuvre through the current challenging circumstances and pursue future market opportunities.”


