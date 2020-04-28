Menu
Computer Dynamics collects Konftel for conferencing

Computer Dynamics collects Konftel for conferencing

Konftel produces conference and speakerphones as well as HD video conference cameras

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jeff May (Konftel)

Jeff May (Konftel)

Credit: Konftel

New Zealand distributor Computer Dynamics (CDL) has been appointed the exclusive distribution partner of European conferencing endpoints vendor Konftel.

Based in Sweden, Konftel delivers conference and speakerphones as well as HD video conference cameras.

Konftel regional sales director Jeff May said the CDL partnership would deliver "outstanding" opportunities and support to the channel. 

"They are a thoroughly professional organisation and we look forward to building great business together, offering ever more innovative collaboration solutions to the whole community," he said.

Steve Nisbet, general manager of CDL, said Konftel products were known for their high quality and ease of use and were compatible with most major unified communications platforms. 

"Collaboration is a major topic now in New Zealand and with Konftel’s portfolio we will offer leading edge solutions for all," he said.

Established in 1989, CDL provides sales, support, administration and localised inventory from its head office in Albany, Auckland and also from its branch office in Wigram, Christchurch.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags unified communicationsVideo ConferencingdistributordistributionKonftelComputer DynamicsCDL

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 