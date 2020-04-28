Computer Dynamics collects Konftel for conferencing

Konftel produces conference and speakerphones as well as HD video conference cameras

Jeff May (Konftel) Credit: Konftel

New Zealand distributor Computer Dynamics (CDL) has been appointed the exclusive distribution partner of European conferencing endpoints vendor Konftel.

Based in Sweden, Konftel delivers conference and speakerphones as well as HD video conference cameras.

Konftel regional sales director Jeff May said the CDL partnership would deliver "outstanding" opportunities and support to the channel.

"They are a thoroughly professional organisation and we look forward to building great business together, offering ever more innovative collaboration solutions to the whole community," he said.

Steve Nisbet, general manager of CDL, said Konftel products were known for their high quality and ease of use and were compatible with most major unified communications platforms.

"Collaboration is a major topic now in New Zealand and with Konftel’s portfolio we will offer leading edge solutions for all," he said.

Established in 1989, CDL provides sales, support, administration and localised inventory from its head office in Albany, Auckland and also from its branch office in Wigram, Christchurch.