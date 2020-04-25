Menu
Qlik names new A/NZ country manager

Qlik names new A/NZ country manager

Comes after Sharryn Napier left the top job to join New Relic

Leon Spencer
Paul Leahy (Qlik)

Paul Leahy (Qlik)

Credit: Qlik

Data analytics vendor Qlik has named its public sector senior enterprise sales director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Paul Leahy as its new A/NZ country manager.

The promotion comes after Qlik’s former A/NZ vice president and regional director Sharryn Napier departed from her role to join software insights solutions vendor New Relic as its new A/NZ regional managing director and vice president. 

Based in Melbourne, Leahy will be responsible for spearheading Qlik’s A/NZ business, and is tasked with shaping and implementing the vendor’s A/NZ go-to-market strategy to drive growth and customer success.

Leahy comes to the role after nearly five years as a key member of Qlik’s local leadership team since joining the business in September 2015 to head up its A/NZ public sector division. 

Before joining Qlik, Leahy worked at Oracle for six years, where he last held the role of ACT and federal general manager, during which he was responsible for leading a team of 80 people.

For Qlik APAC senior vice president Geoff Thomas, Leahy has proven his worth to the company in the local market and represents a good fit for the role. 

“Over the past five years, Paul has made a massive contribution to our Australia and New Zealand business as our public sector lead,” Thomas said. “His business acumen, leadership skills and ability to deliver high-value solutions to customers are second to none. 

“There’s no one better suited than him to lead our business and team in ANZ, which is one of the most important markets for Qlik globally,” he added.


