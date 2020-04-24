Changes at the top as Optimation eyes post Covid-19 world

Neil Butler (Optimation) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand IT services provider Optimation Group is rolling out a new structure across its three businesses to ensure they are in a strong position as New Zealand and Australia emerge from lockdown.

Optimation, which delivers application outsourcing, digital solutions and talent, was founded by Neil Butler and consists of Optimation New Zealand, Presto Resourcing, and its Australian Mentum Systems businesses.

After six years at the helm, Optimation Group CEO Alex Bouma will move to an executive director role with ongoing involvement to ensure continuity and strategic leadership for the group.

Bouma’s shift to executive director will see David Norman appointed general manager of Optimation New Zealand, with Petar Bielovich and Craig McGrory continuing to lead Mentum Systems (Australia) and Presto Resourcing, respectively.



Announcing the changes, Butler said organisations who embrace agility and are willing to pivot will fare well in uncertainty.

“Digital businesses are characterised by rapid deployment, agility and human-centric design,” Butler said.

“To maintain pace, we are further empowering our leaders and simplifying the group oversight, which will ensure each business has the ability to meet our clients’ needs and adapt to the opportunities at this time of change.”

While there will be small changes to the group structure, it was maintaining net headcount across the businesses.

The group structure will also be retained to provide governance and shared services.

The 2020 financial year saw the Optimation and Mentun businesses deliver high-profile work in both the private and public sectors for customers including the Medical Council of NZ, Atlantis Healthcare, long-term client NZ Department of Corrections, and various parts of the Australian Defence Organisation.

Bouma said the Covid-19 environment has led to strong interest in Optimation’s digital transformation solutions, including its structured communications product (SCP) and the OutSystems low-code platform.

“As a digital transformation and application outsourcing business, we’ve seen real demand for our solutions from the market," he said.

"Even after New Zealand had entered Level-4 lockdown, and having seamlessly moved all of our staff to working from home, we have subsequently signed substantial new contracts worth millions of dollars with a number of customers in New Zealand, Australia and the USA.

"We are also about to launch several implementations of our SCP product in the public sector in New Zealand."

Butler said that, in many ways, digital technology has been the hero of the Covid-19 crisis.

“It’s allowed many businesses to continue to communicate and operate effectively in a remote setting, and there is a growing understanding that they will never entirely return to their pre-Covid-19 operating model."