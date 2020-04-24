inTechnology brings AiRista Flow 'social distancing' device

The solution warns users when they breach social distancing guidelines and records the breach to a cloud system

Mark Winter (InTechnology Distribution) Credit: InTechnology Distribution

AiRista Flow has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the Asia Pacific region with inTechnology Distribution for its social distancing and contact tracing solution, aimed at mitigating the coronavirus pandemic between employees.

The solution, a wireless device worn as a wrist strap, pendant or key fob, searches for other device within a six foot radius, using guidelines set by the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When a device enters that radius for a period of time, the device beeps and a record is saved to AiRista Flow’s cloud system, which can then provide analytics into behaviour trends, remediation attempt effectiveness and individual-, group- and department-level reports.

Both the distance and timing triggers can be edited and the solution also comes in the form of a smartphone application.

Mark Winter, CEO of inTechnology Distribution, said while the use case isn’t new, the technology is being used in a way that the distributor has not previously sold before and can be used in a variety of verticals.

"This new offering from AiRista Flow not only allows organisations to get back to work in a safe manner, it also helps generate additional opportunity for the channel during this COVID-19 period", said Winter.

Sy Sajjad, CEO of AiRista, added that the aim of the solution is to prevent flare-ups of the coronavirus.

"Until there is a vaccine for the coronavirus, social distancing will be required as we get back to work and try to return to some level of normalcy," said Sajjad.

This is the latest health-related deal by inTechnology, with the distributor partnering with US-based wireless patient monitoring provider Caretaker Medical in mid-April.