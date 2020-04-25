Menu
Cloud Ready Solutions signs distie deal with StarWinds and QSAN

Both offer storage solutions to SMBs

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Cloud Ready Solutions has signed a duo of Australian and New Zealand distribution deals in the form of vendors StarWinds and QSAN.

Both deals are non-exclusive and are aimed at helping both vendors growth their market share within the A/NZ and Pacific Islands.

US-based StarWinds specialises in storage management, SAN software and hyper converged infrastructure offerings for small and medium-sized businesses.

Its solutions are designed to integrate with VMware, Hyper-V, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft SharePoint and other server applications configured in server clusters. 

According to Cloud Ready, the deals will provide less complex and more competitive solutions for partners.

“Today more than ever, companies have to 'do more with less', which is very applicable in the current circumstances that our partners and many businesses face today, with a restricted and changed budget," said Kelly von der Heyden, sales director of Cloud Ready Solutions.

"But IT [is] still required to meet the business demands of uptime for 24/7 operations, security, back-up and disaster recovery and long -term data archiving.” 

He added that the StarWind solutions provide partners with “cost-effective business solutions to win new business."

Meanwhile, Taiwanese firm QSAN also offers data storage systems for enterprise and SMB firms. 

“Full range of QSAN Storage Devices offer high value, enterprise-class features that complement Cloud Ready Solutions' existing go-to-market strategy and are ideally suited to existing partner channel which spans across A/NZ and Pacific Islands,” said distributor director Nicholas Gee.

Earlier this year, QSAN also joined Victoria-based value-added distributor Uniqmac Technologies’ portfolio of vendors.


Tags Cloud Ready SolutionsQSANStarWinds

