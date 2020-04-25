Menu
30 Under 30 Tech Awards nominations extended

Nominations have been extended until 6 May

Reseller News is calling on the industry to help celebrate young technology talent in New Zealand, through entering the upcoming 30 Under 30 Tech Awards, with nominations extended to 6 May.

As part of this year’s Emerging Leaders forum, the first ever entirely virtual edition of the event, the awards acknowledge individual achievement rather than company success, offering a platform to recognise excellence at a personal level.

There are multiple ways to get involved, starting with submitting your own nomination and telling your story to thousands.

However, Reseller News acknowledges that writing your own submission can be challenging, so we’re also calling on the leaders of the industry to put forward the young guns within your organisation.

Individuals will be recognised for outstanding achievements across six categories, spanning management; entrepreneur; sales; marketing; technical and human resources.

To enter, individuals must be based in New Zealand; be 30 years of age or younger and have at least two years of industry experience.

Individuals can either self-nominate, or be nominated by an industry peer, with submissions assessed by an Emerging Leaders judging panel.

Nominations are open and have been extended until 6 May, but time is running out, so get your submissions in now. For more information, click here.

All winners will be announced and promoted via Reseller News media platforms, providing the opportunity to raise your personal profile among the wider technology industry.

The winners of the awards will be revealed during the virtual Emerging Leaders forum, which will be held on Thursday, 18 June 2020, with the event designed to educate, mentor and showcase the upcoming technology talent in New Zealand.

This year’s reimagined online event will feature thought leaders and industry champions as keynote speakers, and panellists discussing innovation, leadership skills and new ways of working.

Furthermore, all winners will receive post-awards collateral, which includes awards logos and email signatures, in recognition of your achievement.

Your submission will be judged by an esteemed panel of leading figures within the industry, providing the opportunity to tell your story to the influencers of the New Zealand technology scene.

To nominate, click here.


