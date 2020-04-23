Genetec taps Optic talent as it gears up for local expansion push

Tasked with spearheading the company’s expansion across the country

Cameron Watton (Genetec) Credit: Genetec

Genetec is gearing up to expand its operations in the local market with the appointment of former Optic Security Group national projects manager Cameron Watton as its first regional sales manager for New Zealand.

In the newly created position, Watton will work with the Canadian digital security and intelligence solutions vendor’s channel partners to drive new business and continue to expand its market presence across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Essentially, the new appointee will be tasked with spearheading the company’s expansion across the country.



Watton, who will be Genetec’s first full-time employee based in New Zealand, most recently held the position of national projects manager at Optic Security Group, a role he came to as a member of Fortlock Group, which was rolled together with five other companies in 2018 to create Optic.

Optic Security brought together Fortlock, an Auckland-based physical security company, which previously acquired Wellington IT expert Comsmart, as well as Wellington-based Circuit Systems and Auckland's SSL.

In his prior role, the Auckland-based Watton oversaw Optic Security Group’s entire project management team.

For Genetec A/NZ country manager George Moawad, who is based in Australia, Watton represents a perfect pick to get the company growing in NZ.



“Cameron has extensive experience and a strong network in the security market in New Zealand which makes him ideally suited to help accelerate our regional growth,” Moawad said. “This newly created senior sales position aims to take our New Zealand sales efforts to the next level.”

The appointment comes nearly two years after Genetec expanded its distribution relationship with Hills, in a deal that was slated to see the organisations’ agreement continue until the end of October this year.

Hills CEO David Lenz said at the time that extending the agreement with Genetec would enable Hills to invest and drive the continued development of the A/NZ market.

Hills, for which Moawad worked as general manager, Northern Region, prior to joining Genetec, has helped deploy Genetec unified security solutions across major sporting venues, law enforcement, government and healthcare sites across A/NZ.