Government issues ICT prioritisation framework to manage tech constraints

A stocktake of collaboration services in use is also being developed

The government chief digital officer (GCDO) and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) have developed a framework to ensure limited ICT resources go to support most needed agencies and services.

The framework outlines how the Government GCDO and MBIE will work with government organisations to gather requests and aggregate demand, work with providers and others to manage and plan supply, and facilitate the triage and prioritisation of requests.

The framework outlines how requests for ICT resources will be actioned according to the six triage priority groups.

Top of the list, in category 1, are critical government organisations and essential services during Covid-19, next are organisations and services that provide critical needs of everyday life and national security, while third lies core government services that are not critical to public health or safety and security.

ICT provider are required to use the process to work through requests for support.

In the case of a request from a critical government organisation, ICT providers are asked to coordinate with the GCDO.

If not, they should use the Framework triage process to categorise the request.

In the case of a private sector request, they should move straight to triage.

The GCDO is also creating a list of collaboration tools being used by agencies, here.

"Choose from a list of cloud-based tools that government organisations have adopted for remote working — but always assess the risk first," the guidance advises.

"You must consider the business context and the need to do your own risk assessment.

"This is particularly important if using the tool involves classified information or has privacy implications for the customer or data."







